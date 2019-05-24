Red banners, red flags, red carpets. The people in the Great Hall appear to be red beings themselves. If you lift your head, you can see the meeting is commemorating the centenary of the May Fourth Movement of 1919. The characters written aloft are so grand yet so false that they invite derision. For at this very moment, on so-called ‘red’ youth day, six progressive students of Peking University are in detention for no reason. In the commemoration conference, they are singing, ‘The mission of national rejuvenation will be accomplished in struggle.’ On the banners overhead, the slogans read: ‘Strive to write the magnificent contribution of youth to the realization of the China dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.’ The young people sitting in their seats are listening intently, noting down in frenzied fashion every word of the General Secretary. Yet just two days ago, students on Peking University campus were pushed down to the ground, hands held behind their back, dragged into police cars, kicked and beaten. Just yesterday, the sun of eight or nine in the morning witnessed the disappearance of six students.footnote1 The last sound from them was their voices telephoning their parents, crying: ‘Bad news, I’ve been arrested.’ They are not law-breaking criminals. All they did was remain loyal to Marxism, seeking to commit their youth to the cause of workers, as the centenary of May Fourth and the international labour day of May First approached. It is bright and spacious inside the Great Hall, and people there are dressed very respectably, entranced by the repeated words, ‘Youth, time, commitment’. Outside, however, no ‘movement’ is allowed. On pain of otherwise incurring the incriminating pretext of ‘disturbing public order’, all that is permitted is watching sports. This is a festive day that has been profaned. This is a spirit that has been profaned. The real banner of May Fourth, if we do not fight for it, will soon be stained and vanish into darkness.

2 A hundred years ago, inspired by calls to fight for national sovereignty and do away with national traitors, on the Fourth of May students boycotted classes, workers held strikes, merchants boycotted markets, and people everywhere threw themselves into a tidal wave of protest by boycotting Japanese goods, in an anti-imperialist and anti-feudal movement that spread like wildfire across the country. This was a great mass explosion. It saw the Chinese working class stepping onto the stage of history for the first time as an independent force. It began the glorious tradition of solidarity between progressive intellectuals and the working class. This movement swept away old corruption and brought in things that were new. Culturally, it demolished the authoritarian, corrupt, oppressive, hierarchical structures of the traditional feudal order, spreading the new ideas of democracy, science, liberty and equality. Politically, it enlarged the camp of fighters against imperialism and feudalism: of workers, students and broad masses exploring the socialist path of demands for social equality and national liberation, and so furthering the dissemination of Marxism in China and the preconditions for founding the ccp. Looking back today, those battle-cries belong to history, and that great movement lies a hundred years in the past. A century later, the wheels of history have rolled forward, and changes shaking the heavens have occurred in China. Thirty years after the May Fourth movement, revolution triumphed, and the construction of socialism began in a New China, where the dreams of these forebears came to pass. Yet sixty years after the May Fourth movement, a group of power-holding capitalist-roaders inside the Party betrayed socialism. Singing the high-pitched tune of ‘whoever can catch the mouse is a good cat’, they took the capitalist road of ‘letting some people get rich first’. In the forty years since the Open Door policy, China has fast-forwarded along the road of a developmental market economy, simultaneously creating a ‘China Miracle’ that has stunned the world, and leaving behind a coiled fuse of countless social problems. The market economy has presided over the marriage of power and money. Bureaucrats have been transformed from ‘servants of the people’ into ‘masters of the people’. Polarizations between rich and poor have become ever more extreme in the ‘spring breeze’ of the Reform Era. Today a mere 0.4 per cent of the population owns 70 per cent of total social wealth. The three richest persons in China are worth 800 billion rmb. Labourers have changed from ‘masters of the country’ into ‘slaves of sweat and blood’, living in basements, eating pickles and steamed buns, wearing so-called safety helmets that crack at the first hit, working hard all their lives, earning at the end of them only illnesses in every part of their bodies. Knowledge can be measured by money. Life can be measured by money. Personality can also be measured by money . . . ideas are controlled, speech is censored, while feudal notions and slavish beliefs like ‘men are the heaven and women are the Earth’, or the Confucian hierarchy of monarch-minister/ father-son, all see a revival today. While red flags can be seen everywhere, today it is like living in the areas under kmt control before 1949. Obviously, it was workers who created the economic miracle with their own hands. But it is a privileged class that utterly monopolizes wealth and power. Whose ‘rejuvenation’ is this? Whose ‘rise’ is this? It is not the rejuvenation of the Chinese people. It is the rejuvenation of the bourgeois class. It is not the rise of a socialist China. It is the rise of a new empire.