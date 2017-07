This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. For more information, see our privacy statement

julian stallabrass

MEMORY AND ICONS

Photography in the War on Terror

Still images have a deep affinity with memory. A full recollection—say of a person—almost always involves some visual re-experiencing of expressions, gestures and bearing, some of which are held frozen in the mind. Moreover, traumatic events are more likely to be mentally stilled: people who have undergone severe traumas may have flashbacks as isolated pictures, while they recall ordinary events in a narrative manner. Memories continually change through repeated recollection, yet their tendency over time is to a reduction which mirrors that of photography—like a stack of snapshots repeatedly returned to. Such memories become archetypal crystallizations of identity—slides in the carousel of the mind.

