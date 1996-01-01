New Left Review 105, May-June 2017
julian stallabrass
MEMORY AND ICONS
Photography in the War on Terror
Still images have a deep affinity with memory. A full recollection—say of a person—almost always involves some visual re-experiencing of expressions, gestures and bearing, some of which are held frozen in the mind. [1] A longer version of this essay appears in Killing for Show: Photography, War and the Media in Vietnam and Iraq, forthcoming from Verso. Moreover, traumatic events are more likely to be mentally stilled: people who have undergone severe traumas may have flashbacks as isolated pictures, while they recall ordinary events in a narrative manner. [2] Daniel Schacter, Searching for Memory: The Brain, the Mind and the Past, New York 1996, p. 23. Memories continually change through repeated recollection, yet their tendency over time is to a reduction which mirrors that of photography—like a stack of snapshots repeatedly returned to. Such memories become archetypal crystallizations of identity—slides in the carousel of the mind.
