Alice Bamford

IN THE WAKE OF TRILLING

The term Victorian, while it has long ceased to be as pejorative as it was in the writing of Lytton Strachey and others in the Bloomsbury group, is seldom unambiguously laudatory either, evoking at best a range of energies and virtues no doubt worthy enough, but restrictive and conventional, conservative in politics and culture alike. Amanda Anderson, a literary scholar who now teaches at Brown, has established her reputation by consistently seeking to overturn these associations. In The Powers of Distance: Cosmopolitanism and the Cultivation of Detachment (2001), she set out to show that far from being parochial or unreflective, leading Victorian writers—Charlotte Brontë, Dickens, Arnold, Eliot—exemplified the values of critical enlightenment as conceived by Kant and updated by Habermas, denaturalizing rather than reproducing standard norms and conventions. A subsequent essay, ‘Victorian Studies and the Two Modernities’ (2005), took aim at those who would reduce this ‘ongoing achievement of consciousness’ to the emergence of a mere bourgeois modernity (Raymond Williams becoming a displaced target), or counterpose (Michel Foucault) the aesthetic modernity of the self-created individual in Baudelaire or Nietzsche to Kant’s philosophical-political ideal of autonomy. Victorian culture included both, as illustrated by figures like Wilde. The Way We Argue Now: A Study in the Cultures of Theory (2006) pressed home a Habermasian defence of the ‘Enlightenment project’ against poststructuralist attacks and the aspersions of a politics of identity. Upholding the claims of a robust and rigorous culture of rational argument, this intervention made Anderson’s name, consolidating her early acts of rebellion against the Foucauldian disciplinary paradigm in Victorian Studies.

