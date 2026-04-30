introduction: richard overy

In public cultures, the salience of a discipline varies according to country (as well as, of course, over time). After 1945, history acquired a centrality in Britain beyond its place in any other Western country. In France the Annales school occupied—by reason of the novelty of its methods and concerns—a position ahead of any counterpart in Britain, widely acknowledged as such. Yet in intellectual presence and esteem it was probably eclipsed by philosophy, at times even anthropology—Sartre, Beauvoir, Lévi-Strauss more widely read and discussed than Braudel or Duby. In Germany, philosophy never lost its place at the helm of attention, as the career of Habermas would show. In the United States, economics, political science and, for a spell, sociology—Friedman, Huntington, Merton—dominated the scene, the first two embedded in successive administrations.

In England alone, history enjoyed public preeminence. AJP Taylor was the first scholar of any kind to become a media star, successively in the press, radio and television. His opponent Trevor-Roper took to journalism and polemic with near equal gusto, and bested him in academic patronage. Each born before the First World War, this Radical/Whig pair was displaced to the left in the next levy, formed during the Second World War and active after the war in the cpgb Historians Group of the forties—Christopher Hill, Edward Thompson, Eric Hobsbawm, Rodney Hilton, Victor Kiernan. This was a Marxist stratum, which went on to found Past and Present, the journal that became Britain’s equivalent of Annales, with its own timbre and format but comparable in influence, in which historians of distinction, who were neither Marxist nor particularly of the left, came to play a no less significant role. Common to the work of what by the sixties was a mostly ex-Communist cohort was an initial and in some cases unswerving concern with the past of Britain itself, from the twelfth to the twentieth century—part of the reason for their influence, since perhaps more even than literature, history has long acted as a proving-ground of national identity.

With the thinning of the post-war generation and the downsizing of Britain’s status in the world, that focus diminished. In the next generation it became more common for leading historians to write about the past of societies other than their own, or subjects—empire the most persistent—engulfing while exceeding it. One great Marxist historian, Chris Wickham, produced a body of work as intellectually formidable as that of any of his predecessors; though by reason of the distance from the present of much—though not all—of it in classical antiquity and technical archaeology, has yet to achieve the kind of popular renown that Thompson or Hobsbawm enjoyed. More generally, the influence of Marxism faded, without the run of historians becoming more right-wing; if anything, the opposite.

In these altered circumstances, among the most remarkable minds to have risen to prominence and remained in the country are Ian Kershaw and Richard Overy. The two share beginnings in Old Labour and revulsion from New Labour; twenty-plus books apiece centred on the Second World War; and a wide audience won by gifts of style and skill in use of television as a medium capable of serious outreach. Where most of Kershaw’s corpus has concentrated on the figure of Hitler and the trajectory of Nazism in Germany, the leading Axis power ranged against the Allies, Overy’s oeuvre has from the outset been comparative, covering all the major combatants.

In this issue we publish an interview with Overy about his career and his thought. His work falls into four principal subject blocs: the origins and nature of the Second World War; fighting in the air as the major novelty of the conflict; aspects of British life and society; and reflections on the global history of warfare. Spanning some five decades, his thinking about these has altered over time, in ways that he explains. Perhaps the longest account he has so far given of his work as a historian, it is no complete survey of it: the relative weight of his writing about the advent of airpower and its consequences—currently in the course of spectacular further transformations—lacks commensurate representation here, as does the longue durée sweep of his planetary history of battlefields from earliest times. Limitations like these aside, Overy’s highly unusual qualities as a scholar stand out in what follows: the rare phenomenon of a military historian in command of the economics and technology of warfare; a comparative curiosity extending from one end of Eurasia to the other; analytic acuity and sobriety of judgement, free from any prevailing conformism; and an unfailingly humane response to the least humane activity of the species.