We’d like to explore the development of your thinking as a comparative military and economic historian of the Second World War, leading up to your radical re-interpretation of it—in Blood and Ruins and other recent work—as the outcome of a broader crisis in the world-imperial order.footnote1 But may we start by asking about your background and how you became a historian of the war: how would you describe your family and your interests and activities in childhood, at home and at school?

Mine was a rather odd family. My father was an Irish immigrant to England, an engineer; my mother was the daughter of a senior civil servant, though she worked most of her life as a secretary. Both my parents were extremely right-wing. My twin sister and I were born in 1947, and from age eight grew up in a small village in Somerset. There was almost nobody else of my age in the village, so I spent a lot of time on my own, which forced me to find things to do. I went to local schools but was quite shy and isolated from the other children; I spent a lot of time in the playground on my own. I found the requirements of learning rather boring, too; I much preferred to teach myself. So I spent a lot of time reading things that had little to do with school.

My mother was fascinated by history, and I think it was through her that I became attracted to it in the first place. From a very early age I began reading the history books on her shelves; it was what interested me the most. What I really wanted was to be an archaeologist; I also spent a lot of time collecting fossils and things like that. Archaeology turned out to be a bit too scientific. I became quite involved in the Church, too. My mother always hoped that I would be a bishop. I kept up my enthusiasm for Christianity until I was about eighteen but shed it very quickly once I got to Cambridge. In the end I became very interested in modern politics and therefore in modern history.

You went up to Cambridge in the second half of the sixties, to read History at Gonville and Caius. What was your experience there, of the people you met and the courses you took? How did you feel about the student revolt of the period?

My time at Cambridge was also rather strange, because I was very right-wing when I arrived. It was in my first year that the blinkers came off, and I suddenly realized not only that I had become an atheist—which I still am—but also that the things that my mother and father and other people in Somerset had been saying about the world outside were simply not true. I felt very inhibited at first, as a grammar-school boy surrounded by very bright public-school products. I thought this was not going to be the place for me. Coming from a small village, it took time to adjust. But I soon found a circle of friends who shared the same views. We organized a poetry circle; wrote our own verse. I quickly moved to the left, joined the Marxist students, protested against Rhodesia, campaigned on student issues—we succeeded in acquiring a condom machine for the Junior Common Room; not perhaps my greatest triumph. Basically, I became part of the left-wing student body, which was very large. That was really the most important thing. Cambridge opened my eyes. It was an extraordinary experience.

But the important thing was that history gripped me—it was just what I wanted to do. I had no sense at first that I’d be able to make a life of it. In fact, I was very surprised to have got into Cambridge. I was the first person from my school to do so. For the first year or two, I wondered what I was doing there. Then, to my astonishment, I got the second-highest First in the university. That was when I realised that I could be a historian; I didn’t have to go off and be a banker—or a bishop.

So you stayed on in Cambridge for postgraduate work. A two-part question here. First, you say your orientation to modern history was—in part—through modern politics. How did this take you to the subject of the Second World War, and more specifically to the German aircraft industry for your PhD topic? And second, where and how did you acquire your command of German—and any other languages?