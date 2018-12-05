didier fassin & anne-claire defossez

AN IMPROBABLE MOVEMENT?

Macron’s France and the Rise of the Gilets Jaunes

On 22 November, five days into the gilets jaunes protests, with some 2,000 roads and roundabouts barricaded across the country and 280,000 demonstrators having taken to the streets in the major cities, Emmanuel Macron welcomed journalists from Le Monde to the Élysée. It was not to give them his analysis of this extraordinary outburst but to take them on a tour of the presidential palace, where he had undertaken a costly renovation of its sumptuous ballroom. He told them that Brigitte, the First Lady, was supervising the project, and praised her choice of a €300,000 carpet woven at the Royal Manufactory of Aubusson. ‘We are at a moment in the life of the nation when it is necessary to invest’, he declared, and since the Élysée was the showcase of France, it had to be a priority. For a president who regards the King’s death during the Revolution as a permanent trauma for the French people, and considers it his mission to occupy the vacated space, this disconnect between the preoccupations of the nation and its head of state—the yellow vests were initially supported by 75 per cent of the population, according to opinion polls—could be called a Louis xvi moment, comparable to the Bourbon monarch’s laconic diary entry for 14 July 1789, the day the Bastille fell: ‘Nothing.’

’My institution subscribes to NLR, why can't I access this article?’