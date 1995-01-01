christopher connery

RONALD COASE IN BEIJING

In early 2017, when Xi Jinping, the darling of Davos, extolled the virtues of liberalization, openness and free trade, it seemed that, whatever was happening in the West, at least the Chinese version of neo-liberalism was safe. Instead, the past two years have delivered what appear to be blatant departures from the playbook: the steady rise of dirigisme, and a leader (for life?) who has in recent months called for a strengthening of the state-owned enterprises (soes) and a recommitment to the Chinese Communist Party’s version of Marxist-Leninism. Actually existing neo-liberals in China have fared poorly as well. The leadership’s 2012 attacks on neo-liberal positions, along with other subversive currents—universal values, constitutional democracy, et al—cheered at the time by many on the left, have sharpened. The editors of Yanhuang chunqiu, the primary organ for pro-reform, pro-market, liberal intellectuals, founded in 1991, announced in 2016 that their journal would close, due to excessive government interference (publication continued under a different editorial staff). Neo-liberalism’s most prominent think-tank in China, the Unirule Institute, had to suspend its popular websites and blogs in 2017. Economist Mao Yushi, Unirule’s founding director and China’s most celebrated neo-liberal, has been forbidden to publish, and in the summer of 2018, the Institute’s Beijing headquarters were shut down, doors and windows barred.

