New Left Review 115, January-February 2019
christopher connery
RONALD COASE IN BEIJING
In early 2017, when Xi Jinping, the darling of Davos, extolled the virtues of liberalization, openness and free trade, it seemed that, whatever was happening in the West, at least the Chinese version of neo-liberalism was safe. Instead, the past two years have delivered what appear to be blatant departures from the playbook: the steady rise of dirigisme, and a leader (for life?) who has in recent months called for a strengthening of the state-owned enterprises (soes) and a recommitment to the Chinese Communist Party’s version of Marxist-Leninism. Actually existing neo-liberals in China have fared poorly as well. The leadership’s 2012 attacks on neo-liberal positions, along with other subversive currents—universal values, constitutional democracy, et al—cheered at the time by many on the left, have sharpened. The editors of Yanhuang chunqiu, the primary organ for pro-reform, pro-market, liberal intellectuals, founded in 1991, announced in 2016 that their journal would close, due to excessive government interference (publication continued under a different editorial staff). Neo-liberalism’s most prominent think-tank in China, the Unirule Institute, had to suspend its popular websites and blogs in 2017. Economist Mao Yushi, Unirule’s founding director and China’s most celebrated neo-liberal, has been forbidden to publish, and in the summer of 2018, the Institute’s Beijing headquarters were shut down, doors and windows barred.
|
Subscribe for just £45 and get free access to the archive
Please login on the left to read more or buy the article for £3
’My institution subscribes to NLR, why can't I access this article?’
Related articles:
- Susan Watkins: America vs China Introducing a triptych of perspectives on the PRC, as the drumbeat from Washington grows louder. Is the American imperium now so vast, so overweening in its demands, that any rising power must grate against it?
- Peter Nolan: The CPC and the Ancien Régime Roots of the PRC’s legitimating ideology in the longue durée of Chinese history, as source of the Party’s confidence that it need not imitate Western models in the coming century. Peter Nolan sets out the view from Zhongnanhai on the desirable relation between market and state—a potential alternative to the current world order?
- Robert Brenner, Victor Shih: China’s Credit Conundrum Interviewed by Robert Brenner, Victor Shih discusses the one-off factors that enabled China’s rise as workshop of the world and its subsequent dependence on state credit as driver of growth. Contradictions between the conditions for political and financial stability, as the Xi regime superintends an unsteady slowdown.
- Zhang Yongle: No Forbidden Zone in Reading? For a decade, the monthly review Dushu has published some of China’s most incisive debates on the country’s culture and economy. Zhang Yongle’s survey relates the journal’s trajectory to the PRC’s dramatic development course and ruptures within its intelligentsia.
- Joel Andreas: A Shanghai Model? Assessment of Huang Yasheng’s iconoclastic account of the PRC’s economic reforms, Capitalism with Chinese Characteristics. Did the 1990s witness a turn away from rural entrepreneurialism towards a state-led model favouring coastal elites?
- Yasheng Huang: The Politics of China’s Path Responding to Andreas, Huang Yasheng offers a different chronology for the rural economy’s decline, and stresses the direct impact of political choices made in Beijing on the pace and direction of capitalist development.