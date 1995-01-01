Tony Wood

MESOAMERICAN PATHWAYS

At the end of 1914, two armies commanded by Emiliano Zapata and Pancho Villa converged on Mexico City. On 6 December, the two men were photographed in the National Palace, taking turns to sit in the presidential chair. Their occupation of the capital seemed to signal a turning point in the Revolution that had begun in 1910, apparently placing the country’s destiny in the hands of peasant militias from Morelos and Villa’s battle-hardened Northern Division. Yet after a few weeks they abandoned the city to return to the countryside. Three years later, it was the Constitutionalist army led by Venustiano Carranza—the very troops from whom Villa and Zapata had taken over the capital—that emerged strongest from the fray, and was able to consolidate its hold on power.

