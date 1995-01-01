New Left Review 114, November-December 2018
Tony Wood
MESOAMERICAN PATHWAYS
At the end of 1914, two armies commanded by Emiliano Zapata and Pancho Villa converged on Mexico City. [1] John Tutino, The Mexican Heartland: How Communities Shaped Capitalism, a Nation, and World History, 1500–2000, Princeton University Press: Princeton 2017, $39.50, hardback, 512 pp, 978 0 691 17436 5. On 6 December, the two men were photographed in the National Palace, taking turns to sit in the presidential chair. Their occupation of the capital seemed to signal a turning point in the Revolution that had begun in 1910, apparently placing the country’s destiny in the hands of peasant militias from Morelos and Villa’s battle-hardened Northern Division. Yet after a few weeks they abandoned the city to return to the countryside. Three years later, it was the Constitutionalist army led by Venustiano Carranza—the very troops from whom Villa and Zapata had taken over the capital—that emerged strongest from the fray, and was able to consolidate its hold on power.
|
Subscribe for just £45 and get free access to the archive
Please login on the left to read more or buy the article for £3
’My institution subscribes to NLR, why can't I access this article?’
Related articles:
- Luis Fernandes: From Foquismo to Reformismo: Castaneda and the Latin American Left
- Al Giordano: Mexico’s Presidential Swindle Predictably, Washington’s crusade for democracy has bypassed Mexico. How corrupt authorities handed Calderón the presidency, despite indicators of a clear lead for the PRD’s López Obrador—and the implications for a post-PRI order.
- Subcomandante Marcos: The Punch Card and the Hourglass Interviewed by García Márquez and Roberto Pombo just after the EZLN’s entry into Mexico City, Marcos explains the strategy of Zapatista patience and the literary origins of a revolutionary militant.
- Ana Cristina Laurell: Democracy in Mexico: Will the First Be Last?