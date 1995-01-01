perry anderson
Introduction to ‘The Future of Marxism’
By common consent, the two most commanding intellectual figures in the New Left that emerged in Britain at the turn of the sixties were Raymond Williams (1921–88) and Edward Thompson (1924–93), theorist of culture and historian of the working class. Close contemporaries, each joined the Communist Party as a student at Cambridge, both serving in tank regiments during the Second World War and graduating after it. Thompson was a member of the cpgb from 1942, when he first joined, until 1956, when he broke with the party over the Hungarian Revolt; Williams, not rejoining it after demobilization, remained organizationally unaffiliated. During the Cold War, both worked in adult education, Thompson in the industrial north, Williams in the coastal south. Williams published a study of drama from Ibsen to Eliot (1952), Thompson a biography of William Morris (1955). In the summer of 1957, after resigning from the party, Thompson and his fellow historian John Saville created The New Reasoner—subtitled ‘A Quarterly Journal of Socialist Humanism’—drawing on other, now former, Communist intellectuals and independent Marxists like Ralph Miliband.
By the same author:
-
An Afternoon with Althusser
Notes on a conversation in the summer of 1977, when the philosopher made an impromptu visit to the NLR office. Wide-ranging discussion on Althusser’s relations with the PCF, the condition of Marxism, the Chinese and Russian revolutions compared; Trotsky, Sraffa and the problems with Gramsci’s concept of hegemony.
-
The Centre Can Hold
How did Emmanuel Macron become President of France virtually overnight? What are the likely consequences of his rule? The long epoch of collusive alternation between Centre-Left and Centre-Right, and its abrupt ending; the realities of Le Pen’s Front National, and the riposte of Mélenchon’s La France insoumise. Has neo-liberalism finally arrived in force in Paris, and if so what are the implications for Europe?
-
Passing the Baton
Leaving the White House with record ratings, why couldn’t Obama’s efforts secure it for his former Secretary of State? The legacy that helped Trump into office—and prospects for America’s newest left.
-
The Heirs of Gramsci
Transformations of the Prison Notebooks’ fertile problematic of hegemony by a quartet of thinkers—Hall, Laclau, Guha, Arrighi—from Jamaica, Buenos Aires, Bengal, Milan. Coercion and persuasion, ideology and economic interest, national and inter-state systems as means for thinking Thatcherism’s ascendancy, populist strategies, peasant rebellion, post-colonial rule and the geo-political logics of American power.
-
The House of Zion
The fate of the Palestinians and the fortunes of Israel, after fifty years of occupation, and American and European collusion with it. Realities behind the official tropes decorating a ‘two-state solution’, and hesitations of nascent debate over a single state in the territory once ruled as a mandate by Britain.
-
Incommensurate Russia
With the collisions over Ukraine, the contradictions in Russia’s relations with the West have been sharpened by sanctions and economic crisis. Perry Anderson on the spectre of Great Power status that still informs the post-multinational nation—and why, despite all the Kremlin’s attempts at integration with the US–EU, the country remains indigestible.
-
Counterpuncher
Retrospective on the liberated life and work of Alexander Cockburn, whose last book, A Colossal Wreck, completes a dazzling triptych. Shaping influences of family, place and political epoch on a singularly radical temperament, and the keen-edged prose in which it found expression.
-
Imperium
-
Consilium
-
Homeland
Deadlocks of American politics viewed within a longer optic, as outcomes of interlocking determinants—regime of accumulation, sociological shifts, cultural mutations, catalytic minorities—within an all-capitalist ideological universe.