New Left Review 114, November-December 2018
cinzia arruzza, tithi bhattacharya & nancy fraser
NOTES FOR A FEMINIST MANIFESTO
In spring 2018, Facebook billionaire Sheryl Sandberg was counselling women that toughness and success in the business world was the royal road to gender equality. [1] This is an edited extract from Feminism for the 99 Percent: A Manifesto by Cinzia Arruzza, Tithi Bhattacharya and Nancy Fraser, to be published by Verso in 2019. If only ‘half of all countries and companies were run by women, and half of all homes were run by men’, the world would be a better place and we shouldn’t be satisfied until we reach that goal. A leading exponent of corporate feminism, Sandberg had made her name by urging women managers to ‘lean in’ at the company boardroom, at the summit of a career that had led from Harvard via the Treasury Secretary’s office to data-harvesting and ad-targeting at Google and Facebook, with the help of mentor Lawrence Summers, chief deregulator of Wall Street.
