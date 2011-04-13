eva díaz

ART AND THE NEW SPACE AGE

‘My work has literally brought me to the most beautiful places on Earth, but apparently nothing is as beautiful as the view of the Earth from space. Astronauts who have been lucky enough to have had that experience say it is life changing. I can’t wait to go.’ Thus supermodel Doutzen Kroes announced news of her forthcoming trip to outer space—the latest trend in luxury tourism. So-called NewSpace exploration has burgeoned in recent years, as the enormous fortunes generated from e-commerce and social media, concentrated in the hands of tech billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, have poured into extra-terrestrial ventures. Companies like Bezos’s Blue Origin, Musk’s SpaceX and Yuri Milner’s Breakthrough Starshot have joined Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic in framing outer space as a zone of touristic exploration and capitalistic exploitation. None of these flights have actually taken place, despite the optimistic timelines. But those who can afford the $250,000 ticket have been promised the chance to snap that covetable Earthrise selfie and enjoy the experience of extra-terrestrial weightlessness.

’My institution subscribes to NLR, why can't I access this article?’