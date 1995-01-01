jiwei xiao

BELATED REUNION?

Eileen Chang, Late Style and World Literature

In a famous image, the 24-year-old Eileen Chang recalled a vivid childhood memory of her mother. ‘My mother and my aunt were going overseas’, she wrote. ‘The day they were leaving, she lay face down on the bamboo bed, crying and crying, her green top and skirt glittering and glinting.’

