INTRODUCTION TO MARTÍNEZ

fernando martínez heredia

THINKING FOR OURSELVES

Interview by Emir Sader

Pensamiento Crítico,El Tiempo de los Hornos

Could you tell us about your family background?

I was born in the village of Yaguajay, in the old province of Las Villas, on the northern coast of Cuba, 300 kilometres east of the capital. My family had come up in the world. My father had to go begging in the streets as a child and never went to school. My mother only completed the first year of primary school, then became a worker in the tobacco industry. My father was searching for a place in society throughout his life. He started as a cobbler’s apprentice, became a tailor, then he owned a shoe-shop and achieved some financial comfort by late middle age. My mother worked until she had her third child, when he was able to set her up at home. There were six children, but only four of us reached adulthood, which was normal at the time; one baby fell victim to diarrhoea and a four-year-old boy died of typhoid. I was the fifth. I was born in 1939, when my father was already fifty years old. From the two sides of our family, my brothers and I were the first to complete primary school. I did my baccalaureate in Santa Clara, the provincial capital, a hundred kilometres from my village. My mother would settle for nothing less than professional status for us, and my father supported her in this.

