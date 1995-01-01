Francis Mulhern

WILLIAM EMPSON, NONESUCH

Seven is the number of types of ambiguity that William Empson announced in the book he published in 1930, aged just 24, winning immediate and lasting recognition as a pioneer—or vandal—in literary criticism. It is also the number of chapters in his successor volume, Some Versions of Pastoral (1935). A third book, The Structure of Complex Words (1951), varied the pattern a little, including, as well as literary studies, a set of theoretical chapters that run—by Michael Wood’s reckoning—to seven. In truth, Empson’s first count remained unconfirmed, even in Seven Types of Ambiguity itself: an object-lesson in the irony that was a central preoccupation of his critical writing and his poetry. As for the rest, he was after all a mathematician who loved pattern, a poet skilled in rigorous prosodic schemes—someone with a bent for what he called ‘trick-work’. There is no reason to grant the number seven any special significance, beyond remarking, perhaps, that human cultures have counted so many things in sevens—the days of the week, the stages of life, oak groves, brides and brothers—and that the word itself is then an exemplary growth in the linguistic ‘shrubbery’ that Empson came to see as more important in our ordinary processes of interpretation and judgement than what he called ‘official’ knowledge. Here and now, however, in Wood’s book of seven chapters, the symbolism is surely unequivocal: it is an emblem of affiliation, or attachment.

’My institution subscribes to NLR, why can't I access this article?’