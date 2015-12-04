charnvit kasetsiri

BEN ANDERSON 1936–2015

Thai Memories

Ben Anderson’s best-known work, Imagined Communities: Reflections on the Origin and Spread of Nationalism, first published in 1983 and revised in 1991, has been translated into 35 languages, including my own (Thai, 2009), in at least 38 countries. I first met the author in Ithaca in the autumn of 1967, when I went to his office to ask him to be one of my three academic advisers. He was then 31, and had just finished his PhD and started teaching in the Department of Government at Cornell. From that point, we stayed in touch for 48 years. On 4 December 2015, aged 79, Ben said goodbye to many of us in Bangkok, went to Java, the land he loved most, and was gone.

