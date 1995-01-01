Wang Chaohua

CHINA’S FIRST REVOLUTION

How should the People’s Republic of China, founded and ruled by the Chinese Communist Party (ccp) since 1949, remember and categorize the Revolution of 1911, led by the nationalist visionary Sun Yat-sen, that overthrew the Qing monarchy? Before the Reform Era started in the late 1970s, Maoist orthodoxy labeled it a ‘bourgeois revolution’ that failed to lift Chinese people and the nation out of their misery, a task awaiting the ccp to accomplish. In recent decades, waves of rebellion among disenchanted intellectuals and party cadres against ‘grand narratives’ of any kind have swept away this position. Along with them, however, warns the iconoclastic Chinese thinker and scholar Qin Hui in his new book, some intellectual standpoints that are nevertheless essential risk being discarded. The two top endangered species on his list are any long-term historical perspective on the past and present, and any firm resistance to the spread of a complete relativism in historical judgement. These tendencies have resulted in presentations of the Xinhai Revolution of 1911 as a drama in which—as he characteristically puts it in the title of his first chapter—‘The Actors Are Clearer and Clearer, while the Script Becomes Hazier and Hazier’.

