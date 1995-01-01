Tim Barker

CALMLY ON THE UNIVERSAL BUGBEAR

In his 1896 editorial, ‘What’s the Matter With Kansas?’, the conservative editor of the Emporia Gazette, William Allen White, offered a withering paraphrase of the Populist ideology then sweeping the Southern and Western United States: ‘What we need is not more money, but less capital, fewer white shirts and brains, fewer men with business judgement, and more of those fellows who boast that they are “just ordinary clodhoppers”.’ White’s contemporary descendants among the pundit class have failed to achieve similar heights of oratory in condemning the popular illiberalism they see stretching tentacles across the Western world. But they have converged on a similar critique that sees today’s (small-p) populists as not only envious but oblivious, not just selfish or wrong but beyond rational comprehension.

