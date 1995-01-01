New Left Review 105, May-June 2017
patricia mcmanus
HAPPY DYSTOPIANS
By the mid-1970s, it appeared, the predominant usage of the terms ‘mass’ and ‘masses’ had shifted to largely quantitative meanings. Raymond Williams noted that whilst ‘in the right circles and in protected situations, the mob and idiot multitude tones’ could still be heard, usage had by and large moved away from ‘the older simplicities of contempt’ to the ‘sense of a very large number’. [1] Raymond Williams, Keywords: A Vocabulary of Culture and Society (1976), London 2014, pp. 192–3. Over a decade later, Andreas Huyssen argued that the era of a consciously high-cultural modernism defining itself against ‘mass culture’ was over, shifted into the past by a complex array of political and cultural practices, not the least of which was postmodernism’s appetite for the forms and genres of popular culture: ‘The uses high art makes of certain forms of mass culture . . . blur the boundaries between the two; where modernism’s great wall once kept the barbarians out and safeguarded the culture within, there is now only slippery ground which may prove fertile for some and treacherous for others.’ [2] Andreas Huyssen, After the Great Divide: Modernism, Mass Culture, Postmodernism, London 1988, p. 59.
