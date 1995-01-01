Anders Stephanson

ROAD TO GLOBALISM

In 1913, on the eve of World War I, the United States featured a State Department of some 213 employees in Washington, dc—manual labourers included—and an Army that was barely a fifth the size of Bulgaria’s. The Navy was another matter, but, however impressive, it lagged behind both Britain and Germany in technology and size. Thirty years later, the United States was well on its way to becoming the globalized military and political power it would be when Harry Truman left office in 1953 and that we know today. John Thompson’s A Sense of Power is an attempt to understand that great transformation from the unusual premise that it may not have been necessary.

’My institution subscribes to NLR, why can't I access this article?’